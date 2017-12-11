People’s United Bank Goal of the Week: Pick Best Bruins Goal From Past Week

The Boston Bruins had a successful week, as the Black and Gold went 2-1 with wins over the New York Islanders and Arizona Coyotes this week.

There was plenty of excitement in the B’s three games, as Boston scored 12 goals in its three games this week.

But there’s more to the excitement than the Bruins’ high-powered offense, as starting Monday, Dec. 11 NESN, People’s United Bank and Franklin Sports are partnering for the “People’s United Goal of the Week” sweepstakes.

Below are the three of the Bruins’ goals from the past week. Choose which one you believe is the best of the bunch, and enter to win a $100 gift card to Franklin Sports.

Here are this week’s goals:

Goal A: David Backes Goes Far Post Vs. Coyotes

With the Bruins holding a 2-1 lead over the Coyotes in the second period, Backes picked the pocket Alex Goligoski and sniped the puck off the far post for his second goal of the game.

Goal B: Brad Marchand’s Wrister Vs. Islanders

Boston and New York were scoreless in the second period at TD Garden when the B’s went on the power play. Torey Krug found Marchand as he entered the offensive zone and the winger wristed a shot past Islanders netminder Jaroslav Halak.

Goal C: Swift Puck Movement Gets David Krejci Goal Vs. Coyotes

The Bruins cemented their victory over the lowly ‘Yotes with a nice power-play goal by Krejci. Boston had a 5-on-3 power play early in the third period and used crisp puck movement to extend its lead to three. David Pastrnak slid the puck to Marchand who dropped it off to Patrice Bergeron. Bergeron slipped it right back to Marchand who shot a cross-ice pass to Krejci for an easy one-timer.

