Ravens’ Joe Flacco Mocks Jameis Winston’s Infamously Weird Pregame Speech

Who knew Joe Flacco had a personality?

The Baltimore Ravens quarterback led his team to a convincing 44-20 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday. And after the game, Flacco opened his postgame press conference by “Eating a W,” a move/gesture/thing infamously first performed by Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston earlier this season.

Check this out:

Joe Flacco's eating Ws today 😂 pic.twitter.com/u4GKOYLbu4 — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) December 3, 2017

Gross. Kind of funny, but still really gross.

So, who does a better job of sucking down a W: Winston or Flacco?

Joe Flacco did his best Jameis Winston impression this week 😂 pic.twitter.com/q1ohWP5dVP — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) December 3, 2017

Admittedly a tough call, but We’re going to go with neither.

The Ravens moved to 7-5 with their win over the Lions. Winston’s Bucs, meanwhile, fell to 4-8 after losing 26-20 to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

Thumbnail photo via Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports Images