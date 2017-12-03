Ravens’ Joe Flacco Mocks Jameis Winston’s Infamously Weird Pregame Speech

Who knew Joe Flacco had a personality?
The Baltimore Ravens quarterback led his team to a convincing 44-20 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday. And after the game, Flacco opened his postgame press conference by “Eating a W,” a move/gesture/thing infamously first performed by Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston earlier this season.
Check this out:
Gross. Kind of funny, but still really gross.
So, who does a better job of sucking down a W: Winston or Flacco?
Admittedly a tough call, but We’re going to go with neither.
The Ravens moved to 7-5 with their win over the Lions. Winston’s Bucs, meanwhile, fell to 4-8 after losing 26-20 to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.
