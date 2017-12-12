Rob Parker Ready To Write Off Tom Brady After Patriots’ Loss To Dolphins

Tom Brady’s final game can’t come soon enough for Rob Parker.

Parker, who’s been waiting at least five years for Brady’s downfall, took great joy in watching the Patriots quarterback struggle Monday night in New England’s 27-20 loss to the Dolphins in Miami.

In fact, Parker was so tickled by Brady’s two-interception performance that he went on FS1’s “Undisputed” on Tuesday morning and declared it the beginning of the end for the 40-year-old QB.

"I'm not one to sound the alarm, but sound the alarm. The beginning of the end is here for Tom Brady." — @RobParkerFS1 pic.twitter.com/RMi7NFnQMb — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) December 12, 2017

Of course, we must excuse Parker’s insanity. Brady’s only been making him eat his words for the better part of this decade.

Parker famously declared in 2012, right after the Patriots’ Super Bowl XLVI loss to the New York Giants, that Brady “no way, no how” would make it back to another Super Bowl. The Patriots have won two Super Bowl titles since.

Then, earlier this season, right after New England’s season-opening loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, the polarizing pundit suggested that everyone stop drinking the “Super Bowl Kool-Aid” because no one — not even Brady — beats Father Time. Brady responded by playing at an MVP level as the Patriots won 10 of their next 11 games until Monday’s loss.

So yeah, Parker might want to pump the brakes. Then again, he’s already in too deep with his anti-Brady narrative. What would be the point?

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images