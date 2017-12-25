Seahawks Safety Earl Thomas Wants Cowboys To ‘Come Get Him’ In Free Agency

Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas is quite the pre-planner.

The 28-year-old is a Texas native, and has been open about his love for the Lone Star State,as well as his childhood love and adoration for the Dallas Cowboys.

Well, things have been falling apart of late for the Seahawks, with the “Legion of Boom” secondary featuring Thomas that stuck fear in opposing offenses is all but obsolete nowadays. So following Seattle’s 21-12 defeat of the Cowboys on Sunday, Thomas decided to have a chat with Dallas head coach Jason Garrett.

Earl Thomas runs to greet Jason Garrett, then as he walks into the COWBOYS lockerroom, he says, “If you have a chance to get me, come get me.” pic.twitter.com/N395wVU2Jz — Edward Egros (@EdwardEgrosFox4) December 25, 2017

Obviously, signing with your childhood favorite team would be a dream come true for most anyone, even if the Cowboys and Seahawks in some senses are very much on the same plain in terms of recent successes.

Thomas was asked about his comments, however, and — although still remaining pretty candid — clarified the purpose of talking to Garrett.

Earl Thomas on his "come get me"comment. pic.twitter.com/hdJwLQ6ehe — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) December 25, 2017

Thomas is signed through next season, so even with his recent sentiments, don’t expect Seattle to just cut him on a whim.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images.