Steeler Who Said Key Starters Will Rest Week 17 Vs. Browns Backtracks

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Marcus Gilbert is essentially having a very public argument with himself.

The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review’s Tim Benz reported Thursday that Gilbert said Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, wide receiver Antonio Brown and running back Le’Veon Bell wouldn’t play Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. The Steelers have to win in Week 17 and hope for a New England Patriots loss or tie to earn the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Otherwise, the Patriots snag it.

Then came this.

Marchs gilbert did NOT. https://t.co/ZfxgwX3mAe — Marcus Gilbert (@MarcusGilbert88) December 28, 2017

Well, except there’s that whole issue of audio recording technology.

You can hear Gilbert say Roethlisberger, Brown and Bell won’t play at the 17:20 mark here.

“Ben’s not there, so they’ll get a little taste of Landry Jones, so you never know what to expect from (the Browns),” Gilbert said.

“You never know what to expect from them. We’ll have Landry Jones in there. We don’t have Ben, we don’t have 8-4 (Antonio Brown), we don’t have Le’Veon Bell.”

None of this really matters if the Patriots take care of business and beat the New York Jets in Week 17, but it is notable if the Steelers do elect to rest Roethlisberger and Bell against the Browns, who are looking for their first win of the season. It might be even more notable if the Steelers were playing a better team, because a team quarterbacked by Jones might still be able to beat the 0-15 Browns.

