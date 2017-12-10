Texans QB Tom Savage Appears To Have Seizure After Hitting Head On Field

That NFL concussion protocol sure is something.

Houston Texans quarterback Tom Savage left Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers after slamming his head on the turf. While laying on the ground, Savage appeared to suffer some sort of seizure. It looked pretty ugly, but Savage apparently was OK enough to reenter the game two players later.

Tom Savage hits head on ground, appears to have seizure while ref looks on, comes back in the game 5 minutes later. pic.twitter.com/gW9lYxDIwQ — TheRenderNFL (@TheRenderNFL) December 10, 2017

Savage finished off the first half, but the Texans started T.J. Yates for the third quarter after ruling Savage out with a concussion.

Chris Nowinski, founder and CEO of Concussion LF, as well as a frequent criticizer of how the NFL handles head injuries, ripped the Texans for allowing Savage to continue playing.

Disgusted that the @HoustonTexans allowed Tom Savage to return to the game after 2 plays after showing these horrifying #concussion signs (is that a seizure?) after a head impact. I would not let my worst enemy go through the 2017 #NFL sideline concussion protocol… https://t.co/PeJr5ISAIJ — Chris Nowinski, Ph.D. (@ChrisNowinski1) December 10, 2017

No matter which way you slice it, what happened to Savage on Sunday was not a good look for anyone involved.

