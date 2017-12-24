Tom Brady Delivers Presents In Buffalo-Driven Sleigh In Latest ‘TB Times’

Despite all the “drama” in Foxboro, Mass., this week, the New England Patriots once again took care of business come Sunday.

Tom Brady and Co. got off to a slow start against the Buffalo Bills, but they eventually pulled away to secure a 37-16 win at Gillette Stadium.

After the win, Brady posted a Christmas-themed “TB Times” in which he’s helping Santa Claus deliver presents with the help of a Buffalo-driven sleigh.

A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Dec 24, 2017 at 1:10pm PST

Wait, where’s the crocodile?

Brady went 21-for-28 for 224 yards and two touchdowns with one interception as the Patriots won their 12th game for the eighth straight season.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images