Tony Romo On Patriots Fan Wearing Grinch Mask: ‘There’s Bill Belichick’

Be honest with yourself: Tony Romo’s been pretty great in his first year as an NFL broadcaster.

But the longtime Dallas Cowboys quarterback might’ve lost some New England Patriots fans Sunday afternoon.

During CBS’ broadcast of the Patriots game against the Buffalo Bills, cameras picked up a fan wearing a Grinch mask. And, well, you probably can guess what happens next.

OK, that actually was pretty funny.

As for the game, the Pats beat the Bills 37-16 in a contest featuring great catches, controversial replay decisions and graphically brutal knee injuries. New England now needs either one win or one Pittsburgh Steelers loss to wrap up the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images