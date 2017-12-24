Watch Keenan Allen (Chargers Receiver) Intercept Jets’ QB Bryce Petty

Oh, to be a New York Jets fan.

For whatever reason, the Jets seem to always find themselves on the wrong end of bizarre, noteworthy NFL plays (Butt Fumble). And that happened once again Sunday during the first half the Jets’ 14-7 loss to the Loss Angeles Chargers.

With five seconds left and the ball at the 50-yard line, Jets quarterback Bryce Petty launched a Hail Mary pass toward the end zone. And the ball — which didn’t even make it to the goal line — was intercepted by Chargers star wideout Keenan Allen, who returned it over 30 yards.

Check this out:

Honestly, this says more about Allen than it does the Jets.

The receiver, who finished with five catches for 63 yards, is having a stellar season, amassing 1,197 yards and five touchdowns on 88 catches. And he’s clearly not too shabby on defense, either.

