Tom Brady Explains Why He Practiced Wednesday For First Time In Three Weeks

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was asked Thursday if he believes his recent absence from practices has affected his performance in games and if that’s the reason he chose to participate in Wednesday’s session.

He said no. Brady was listed as a full participant in practice Wednesday with his Achilles injury.

“I just feel better,” Brady said. “Just thought it’s a short week, so try to get out there and practice. I take it week to week, and I feel really good right now, so I’m very happy about that.”

That’s good news for the Patriots, who need to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday afternoon to win the No. 1 seed in the AFC, and they’ll need Brady at his best to do so.

Brady completed just 24-of-43 passes for 233 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions Monday night against the Miami Dolphins after missing two practices because of his Achilles. He also played that game without tight end Rob Gronkowski, who was suspended.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images