NFL Rumors: Patriots Work Out Three CFL Stars, Including Ex-Seahawk

The New England Patriots reportedly dove into the CFL well Thursday when they worked out three free agents.

The Patriots had cornerbacks Chandler Fenner and Jonathon Mincy and safety Kacy Rodgers at Gillette Stadium for tryouts Thursday, ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported.

Fenner, a Holy Cross product, has been on the BC Lions for the past two seasons. He spent time in the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs, Seattle Seahawks and New York Giants. He played 11 games with the Giants in 2014 and recorded seven tackles.

Mincy signed with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Auburn in 2015. He spent the last two seasons with the Montreal Alouettes.

Rodgers, a Miami product, spent 2016 and 2017 with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The Patriots previously have rostered former-CFL players Brandon Browner, Jason Vega and Armond Armstead.

The Patriots can’t sign Fenner, Mincy or Rodgers until after the 2017 NFL season based on CFL rules.

