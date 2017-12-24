Twitter Fears James Harrison Will Sign With Patriots After Release From Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a surprising roster move as the team inches toward the postseason.
The Steelers released veteran linebacker James Harrison on Saturday to make room on the roster for offensive lineman Marcus Gilbert, who will be returning from suspension in Week 16.
The 39-year-old signed a two-year deal with Pittsburgh back in March, but has not seen much time on the field this season. Harrison only has appeared in five games and 40 total snaps after playing in 15 regular-season games and three playoff contests with the Steelers in 2016.
Harrison took to Instagram shortly after his release, and it sounds like he’s not ready to hang up his cleats just yet.
Despite his age, Harrison is known for staying in impeccable shape, so it might be worth a playoff team kicking the tires on him as a postseason rental. While it’s still too early to gauge Harrison’s interest around the league, Twitter seems to believe he’ll sign on with one of Pittsburgh’s fiercest rivals.
Harrison joining the New England Patriots wouldn’t be a total stunner. The Patriots currently lack linebacker/edge-rusher depth due to a myriad of injuries, and Harrison likely could bolster the unit throughout a playoff run.
Social media, as you can see, already is getting excited about the thought of Harrison taking his talents to New England, so if the move actually comes to fruition, Twitter most certainly will be set ablaze.
Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP