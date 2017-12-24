Twitter Fears James Harrison Will Sign With Patriots After Release From Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a surprising roster move as the team inches toward the postseason.

The Steelers released veteran linebacker James Harrison on Saturday to make room on the roster for offensive lineman Marcus Gilbert, who will be returning from suspension in Week 16.

The 39-year-old signed a two-year deal with Pittsburgh back in March, but has not seen much time on the field this season. Harrison only has appeared in five games and 40 total snaps after playing in 15 regular-season games and three playoff contests with the Steelers in 2016.

Harrison took to Instagram shortly after his release, and it sounds like he’s not ready to hang up his cleats just yet.

Despite his age, Harrison is known for staying in impeccable shape, so it might be worth a playoff team kicking the tires on him as a postseason rental. While it’s still too early to gauge Harrison’s interest around the league, Twitter seems to believe he’ll sign on with one of Pittsburgh’s fiercest rivals.

I can see it now: James Harrison taking down Ben Roethlisberger for a big fourth-quarter sack in the AFCCG as a member of the #Patriots — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) December 23, 2017

Patriots claiming James Harrison off waivers to sack Big Ben 3 times in AFC championship would be prime time Belichick — Aegon Targaryen (@BOO_yaah) December 23, 2017

Steelers release James Harrison Patriots sign James Harrison in 3..2..1.. pic.twitter.com/aqh83kdHSg — Troy Hughes™ (@TommySledge) December 23, 2017

This is me when the Patriots sign James Harrison. 😭 pic.twitter.com/HFI8JwSmLB — Elias McMillan (@eliasmcmillan) December 23, 2017

James Harrison is going to sign with the Patriots and I don't think I will be able to handle it. — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) December 23, 2017

Steelers cut James Harrison? He would immediately be the best edge defender on the Patriots roster. And all too likely to go OFF vs PIT — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) December 23, 2017

Harrison joining the New England Patriots wouldn’t be a total stunner. The Patriots currently lack linebacker/edge-rusher depth due to a myriad of injuries, and Harrison likely could bolster the unit throughout a playoff run.

Social media, as you can see, already is getting excited about the thought of Harrison taking his talents to New England, so if the move actually comes to fruition, Twitter most certainly will be set ablaze.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images