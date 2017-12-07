UFC Rumors: Ronda Rousey’s Contract With WWE Close To Being Finalized

The next step in Ronda Rousey’s career apparently will take her inside the squared circle.

The former UFC champion is nearing a deal with WWE, and an agreement is close to being finalized, according to a USA TODAY report citing two people close to Rousey.

Anyone who’s followed Rousey’s career, however, likely saw this move coming. The 30-year-old made a surprise in-ring appearance at WrestleMania 31 in California two years ago, and she again appeared in front of WWE’s cameras in September alongside two members of the “Four Horsewomen.” They were attending the Mae Young Classic where the final member of the group, Shayna Baszler was being featured in the women’s tournament as part of her own move to pro wrestling.

Rousey, along with Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke, even were part of an in-character angle with WWE stars Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Bayley. It’s long been rumored or speculated that they could all clash at an upcoming WrestleMania, and that seems even more likely with the latest report.

Rousey hasn’t fought in the UFC since a 48-second TKO loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 last December. UFC president Dana White admitted in January he thinks Rousey’s fight career is “probably done,” and he reiterated that feeling last week, saying he hoped Rousey’s UFC career was done.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images