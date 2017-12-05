Vance Joseph’s New Slogan Should Make Broncos Players Fear For Their Lives

The Denver Broncos are in complete disarray. So, like any good head coach, Vance Joseph is trying to motivate his team.
At least, we think that’s what he’s trying to do.
The Broncos’ first-year head coach elected to come up with a new motto to try and end Denver’s eight-game losing streak.
There was just one issue with the new motto — it sounds like the tagline from a B-rated horror film.
No surviving?
So everyone is losing their job? Or are they dying? Should the Broncos even bother showing up for their Week 14 game against the New York Jets?
If the whole head coaching thing doesn’t work out for Joseph, and judging by Denver’s 3-9 record, it won’t, his next gig shouldn’t involve attempting to motivate people.
