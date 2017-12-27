Virgil van Dijk ‘Delighted, Honored’ About Upcoming Liverpool Transfer

Liverpool fans are excited about Virgil van Dijk’s imminent transfer to the club.
Perhaps the only person more thrilled than LFC supporters is the man himself.
Minutes after Liverpool announced it will sign van Dijk from Southampton, Dutch defender used Instagram to share his joy about his upcoming move, saying he’s “delighted and honored” to join the Reds.
Delighted and honoured to have agreed to become a Liverpool FC player! 🔴🔴🔴 Today is a proud day for me and my family as I join one of the biggest clubs in world football! I can’t wait to pull on the famous red shirt for the first time in front of the Kop and will give everything I have to try and help this great club achieve something special in the years to come ⚽️ I would also like to take this opportunity to say thank you to Les Reed, the board, manager, players, fans and everyone at Southampton. I will always be indebted to the club for giving me the opportunity to play in the Premier League and despite a difficult last few months I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Saints and have made friends for life at the club. Thank you for everything 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 Thank you for all the messages of support 💪🏾 I’m now looking forward to meeting my new team-mates and getting started 🔴 #YNWA
Van Dijk will officially join Liverpool on Jan. 1 when the transfer window opens.
The Reds reportedly will pay a club-record transfer fee of £75 million ($100 million) for the 26-year-old, who ranks among the Premier League’s top defenders.
Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com
