Virgil van Dijk ‘Delighted, Honored’ About Upcoming Liverpool Transfer

Liverpool fans are excited about Virgil van Dijk’s imminent transfer to the club.

Perhaps the only person more thrilled than LFC supporters is the man himself.

Minutes after Liverpool announced it will sign van Dijk from Southampton, Dutch defender used Instagram to share his joy about his upcoming move, saying he’s “delighted and honored” to join the Reds.

Van Dijk will officially join Liverpool on Jan. 1 when the transfer window opens.

The Reds reportedly will pay a club-record transfer fee of £75 million ($100 million) for the 26-year-old, who ranks among the Premier League’s top defenders.

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com