Warren Sapp Has Insane Sex Toy-Themed Twitter Meltdown Following Harassment Lawsuit

Warren Sapp is among a number of current and former NFL Network analysts who have been named in a lawsuit alleging they sexually harassed former stylist Jami Cantor, and the former defensive tackle responded Wednesday via Twitter.

Cantor claims Sapp urinated in front of her and sent her sex toys as Christmas gifts three years in a row. We now know that last part is true, although Sapp claims they “weren’t about sex,” according to USA TODAY.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer had a bit of a Twitter meltdown Wednesday that ended with him repeatedly tweeting out pictures of sex toys in a weird defense to the allegations against him.

The following string of tweets comes with a NSFW warning for lude and inappropriate content.

Sapp began his internet defense by mocking the slogan of the movement against sexual harassment.

And then Sapp started responding to the sex toy allegations. Well, he just confirmed them.

I’m sorry thought they was cute! pic.twitter.com/HuiO0CvkvO — Warren Sapp (@WarrenSapp) December 13, 2017

You thinking Sex now? pic.twitter.com/P4VSljlBFW — Warren Sapp (@WarrenSapp) December 13, 2017

Now you’re thinking about sleeping with me!? pic.twitter.com/aSFpwedUjZ — Warren Sapp (@WarrenSapp) December 13, 2017

You get the picture.

We’re sure Sapp’s lawyer is slamming his head into a desk somewhere after this insane mental break.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images