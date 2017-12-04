NBA

Warriors’ Shaun Livingston Ejected For Bumping Heads With Ref After No Foul Call

by on Sun, Dec 3, 2017 at 8:55PM
1,321
Warriors vs Heat

Photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images

Shaun Livingston took his frustration too far in Sunday night’s game against the Heat in Miami.

The Golden State Warriors guard didn’t get a foul call on a turnaround shot from the low post and immediately turned to one of the referees to complain.

Livingston pled his case to the referee and appeared to bump heads with him. The ref ejected Livingston from the game. The sequence happened in the second quarter.

Shaun Livingston gets ejected after bumping heads with the official. 👀

A post shared by House of Highlights (@houseofhighlights) on

In Livingston’s defense, the referee did walk toward the Warriors guard and got in his face. The ref certainly could’ve handled the situation better, but making contact with an official in that manner almost always ends in an ejection.

TMZ logo

© 2017 NESN

NESN Team