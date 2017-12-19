Watch Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Throw Down Vicious And-1 Dunk Vs. Pacers

Jayson Tatum only is 19 years old, but he attacks the rim like a grown man.

Just over three minutes into the second quarter of the Boston Celtics’ matchup with the Indiana Pacers on Monday, Tatum drove to the basket and finished with authority over Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis.

Wow.

Between Tatum and second-year forward Jaylen Brown, the Celtics could feature two of the NBA’s most violent dunkers on their roster for years to come.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images