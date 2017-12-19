Rob Gronkowski, Danny Amendola Team Up For Awesome Scholarship Surprise Video

It’s the holiday season, and two offensive stalwarts for the New England Patriots clearly are in the spirit of giving.
During their flight back to Foxboro, Mass. following a 27-24 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Rob Gronkowski and Danny Amendola teamed up to surprise one college football player with life-changing news.
Justus Parker, a defensive back for Texas Tech, walked on with Red Raiders in 2015, but he’s quickly become a staple of the team’s defense. And Monday, Gronkowski and Amendola, a Texas Tech product, helped surprise Parker with the news that he’s been put on scholarship.
Check out the scene in all of its awesomeness below:
It’s safe to say Parker was as surprised as anyone by the video.
The Red Raiders will take on No. 23 South Florida in the Birmingham Bowl on Saturday, with kickoff scheduled for noon ET.
Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images
