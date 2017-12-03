Watch Patriots’ Nicholas Grigsby Absolutely Demolish Bills Special Teamer

The New England Patriots just signed Nicholas Grigsby on Tuesday, so we’d forgive Travaris Cadet if he didn’t see him coming.

Grigsby, added to the Patriots’ 53-man roster off the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad just days ago, made his impact felt immediately in Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field.

On a New England kickoff in the first quarter, Grigsby raced down the field and nearly decapitated Cadet, who was blocking for Bills returner Brandon Tate on the play.

Nicholas Grigsby, signed off the Ravens' practice squad this week, with the boom. pic.twitter.com/vwxSv8A4o8 — Oliver Thomas (@OliverBThomas) December 3, 2017

That’s one way to announce your presence.

Ironically, Cadet is a former Patriot himself, suiting up for one game for New England in 2015 after spending training camp and preseason with the team. Tate also spent time on the Patriots, who selected him 83rd overall in the 2009 NFL Draft.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images Images