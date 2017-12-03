Tom Brady Flips Out On Josh McDaniels After Making Bad Play Vs. Bills

We’ve missed you, psycho Tom.

During the first quarter of the New England Patriots’ game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, quarterback Tom Brady failed to convert on a 3rd-and-11 from Buffalo’s 32-yard line when he threw a pass behind intended receiver Brandin Cooks.

As Brady returned to the sideline, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels kindly reminded Brady of his mistake. And, well, that really set TB12 off.

Josh McDaniels and Tom Brady going back and forth on the sideline. pic.twitter.com/qQZvW2I6x8 — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) December 3, 2017

Josh was telling Brady that Cooks was wide open. Brady was saying that he knows he messed him. Ends with a nice "f— you" — Rich Hill (@PP_Rich_Hill) December 3, 2017

Talk about getting an earful.

The best part of this video is you clearly can tell that McDaniels knew what he was getting into when approaching Brady. And once Brady let him have it, McDaniels quickly gave up.

But don’t worry, Patriots fans: New England converted on a Stephen Gostkowski field goal later in the drive, and Brady and McDaniels were spotted sitting together on the sideline minutes later, apparently having worked out their differences.

At least Bill O’Brien knows how McDaniels feels.