UFC fighter Destroys Alistair Overeem In One Of Year’s Best Knockouts

Alistair Overeem took a bit of a nap at UFC 218 in Detroit.

The heavyweight was knocked out by Francis Ngannou’s left fist in the first round of their bout at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday. In knocking out Overeem, Ngannou solidified himself as the No. 1 contender to UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic.

Watch Ngannou’s devastating KO in the video below:

This photo sums things up perfectly:

Early Sunday morning, Overeem took to Twitter to provide an update on his health, and to throw some praise at Ngannou.

No damage and all healthy thankfully.. unfortunately lost today. Props to @francis_ngannou, I got hit with a uppercut from he**, one of his specialities which we new were very dangerous. Some chill time now before back to the drawing-board 🙏🏽 — Alistair Overeem (@Alistairovereem) December 3, 2017

Let’s hope Overeem gets back in the octagon sooner rather than later.

UFC 218 also was headlined by a featherweight bout between champion Max Holloway and challenger Jose Aldo, considered by many to be the greatest featherweight of all time. But Aldo looked washed up Saturday night, as he lost via third-round TKO.

