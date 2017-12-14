Watch Predators’ P.K. Subban Drain Slapshot From Center Ice Vs. Canucks

Why dump and chase when you just can score from center ice?

For most NHL teams, that’s a not a particularly useful hockey ideology. Then again, most teams don’t have P.K. Subban.

The Nashville Predators defenseman netted two highlight-reel goals in his team’s 7-1 throttling of the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday. The second goal, which came in the second period and gave the Preds a 3-0 lead, was particularly noteworthy, as it came on a slapshot from center ice. Check this out:

The @PredsNHL took down the Canucks last night behind a pair of goals from @PKSubban1. pic.twitter.com/2agDnam2xe — Stadium (@WatchStadium) December 14, 2017

What a laser.

This goal was one of many unforgettable moments for Canucks goalie Anders Nillson, who stopped just 41 of the whopping 48 shots he faced.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Frid/USA TODAY Sports Images