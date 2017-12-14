NHL

Watch Predators’ P.K. Subban Drain Slapshot From Center Ice Vs. Canucks

by on Thu, Dec 14, 2017 at 1:59PM
Why dump and chase when you just can score from center ice?

For most NHL teams, that’s a not a particularly useful hockey ideology. Then again, most teams don’t have P.K. Subban.

The Nashville Predators defenseman netted two highlight-reel goals in his team’s 7-1 throttling of the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday. The second goal, which came in the second period and gave the Preds a 3-0 lead, was particularly noteworthy, as it came on a slapshot from center ice. Check this out:

What a laser.

This goal was one of many unforgettable moments for Canucks goalie Anders Nillson, who stopped just 41 of the whopping 48 shots he faced.

