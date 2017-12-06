What’s The Most Retweeted Athlete Twitter Post Of 2017? Here’s Your Answer

Photo via Kamil Krzaczynski/USA TODAY Sports Images

It should come as no surprise that a tweet featuring Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James and president Donald Trump took social media by storm in 2017.

Twitter released its annual “most retweeted” list Tuesday, and James’ “U bum” response to Trump disinviting Stephen Curry from the Golden State Warriors’ championship White House visit back in September checked in at No. 7 globally and No. 1 among “most retweeted athlete tweets.”

U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain't going! So therefore ain't no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up! — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 23, 2017

James, one of the biggest sports stars on the planet, has 39.9 million followers. So although he didn’t tag Trump’s Twitter handle in the aforementioned tweet, it still sent the internet ablaze.