Wisconsin Player Savagely Eats Orange Peel After Beating Miami In Orange Bowl

You know, sometimes you just don’t have enough time to peel an orange.
Wisconsin took it to Miami on Saturday, beating the Hurricans 34-24 in the annual Orange Bowl. And after the game, cameras caught one Badgers player absolutely devouring an orange — peel and all.
Check this out:
Disgusting.
Listen, oranges are pretty good — but they’re not that good.
This Wisconsin player wasn’t the only person who got a bit too aggressive at Hard Rock Stadium, however. During the first half, Miami head coach Mark Richt put his hands on and cursed at one of the officials.
