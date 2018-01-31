Andre Drummond Doesn’t Understand Why Jaylen Brown Thinks He’s An All-Star

Photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images

Jaylen Brown has done his best to campaign for an NBA All-Star spot. But at least one current All-Star is firmly on the other side of the aisle.

Andre Drummond recently was added to LeBron James’ 2018 All-Star squad as a replacement for the injured John Wall, beating out the Boston Celtics’ Brown and Philadelphia 76ers rookie Ben Simmons, among others.

The Detroit Pistons center, of course, was happy about these developments, so he “liked” a post on Instagram on Tuesday night about getting the nod while Brown and Simmons sulked.

But Drummond also had some opinions about Brown, which he not-so-subtly dropped in the comment section.

“(Not) sure why Jaylen Brown is confused,” Drummond wrote. “He’s not even the top 3 option on his team.”

Brown currently is Boston’s second-leading scorer behind Kyrie Irving at 14.1 points per game — ahead of Rookie of the Year candidate Jayson Tatum and All-Star Al Horford — so the Pistons big man might be a little off base there. Drummond seems to be a Simmons fan, though, as he added, “Got a lot of respect for Ben, his time is coming sooner than he knows.”

We’ll find out soon enough if the league sides with Drummond or Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, who stumped for Brown earlier this week. Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star Kevin Love fractured his hand Tuesday night, meaning Brown, Simmons or another Eastern Conference player must replace him in Los Angeles on Feb. 18.