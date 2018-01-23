Angels Star CF Mike Trout Picks Eagles Over Patriots In Super Bowl LII

Photo via Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout is among those who is rolling with the Philadelphia Eagles over the New England Patriots for Super Bowl LII.

Now, there may be a little home cooking here. Trout was raised in southern New Jersey, relatively close to Philadelphia and thus is a lifelong Philly sports fan. So when on a conference call on Tuesday, Trout gave a prediction that favored his hometown team.

31-24 Eagles.

The 26-year-old was at the NFC Championship Game and has been a vocal supporter of his favorite NFL team, but even after dealing with some taunting from his Angels teammates before the season started, the two-time MVP always had faith.

“A lot of people doubted them.” Trout said, via FOX Sports. “A lot of players from the Angels doubted them, gave me a lot of grief all the time, (but) they’re all rooting for them now because they are going up against Tom Brady. There’s a couple (Angels) coaches who are Patriots fans so it’s going to be fun. Throughout the whole year, lots of ups and downs, but we’re there, we’re there.

“I saw some of the (Eagles) after the (NFC Championship). I told them to go get it. 31-24 Eagles.”

We still have quite a bit of time before the game, so we’ll see if he backs down or alters his take between now and Feb. 4.