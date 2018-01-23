NBA Rumors: Cavs Working On George Hill Trade With Kings

The Cleveland Cavaliers are a mess right now, but it appears help could be on the way from the Sacramento Kings.
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday that the Cavs and Kings were working on a deal that would send veteran point guard George Hill to Cleveland.
Brian Windhost on ESPN’s “The Jump” on Tuesday made it seem like a trade involving these teams is in the final stages.
Hill signed a three-year, $57 million contract with the Kings as a free agent over the summer. He’s averaging 10.3 points and 2.8 assists per game this season.
The Cavs have lost six of their last eight games, including a 148-124 defeat at home to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday.
