Brad Stevens Makes Hilarious Joke About How Far Celtics Will Go This Season

Photo via Sam Sharpe/USA TODAY Sports Images.

With the way the Boston Celtics have played this season, it’s no surprise many have high hopes for the rest of the C’s campaign.

And while the Celtics have improved their play, so has head coach Brad Stevens’ wittiness in media scrums.

Following the Celtics’ open practice in London ahead of their tilt against the Philadelphia 76ers in the “NBA London Game” on Thursday, when Stevens was asked how far he saw Boston going this season, he had the perfect response:

Brad Stevens' dad jokes are becoming a #2018fav How far do you see your team going this season? "Well, London’s the furthest. L.A. probably next. I don’t know after that." — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) January 9, 2018

Hey, technically he answered the question.

Giving such a prediction can be pretty dangerous territory for a coach, not to mention that they’ll inevitably be asked something of that nature at some point during the season, maybe Stevens had that response queued up for quite some time.