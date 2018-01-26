California Dealer Commissions 10 Road-Legal Versions Of McLaren GT4 Cars

Photo via McLaren

Because McLaren got its start in Formula One, all of its supercars balance extreme on-track capability, and user-friendliness on the street. For 10 American customers, however, it tipped that scale heavily in favor of circuit driving.

McLaren Special Operations, the company’s bespoke division, recently completed 10 examples of a road-legal 570S GT4, dubbed the MSO X. Styled based on the liveries of F1 GTR endurance racers from the 1990s, and commissioned by McLaren Newport Beach — the largest McLaren dealer in the United States — the 10 track-focused cars were delivered to customers Thursday at an event outside Las Vegas.

Much of the focus for the MSO X project was on enhancing the aerodynamics of the 570S, fitting it with front dive plans, a GT4-style hood with specialized intakes, a functional carbon fiber roof snorkel, new side skirts and a rear wing — which by itself generates roughly 100 kilograms of downforce. MSO additionally fitted the cars with MSO Titanium Super Sports Exhaust systems and Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires.

“The aim of this project was to have a serious track car that could still be driven on the road and this finished project screams ‘race car’ to the casual onlooker,” Pietro Frigerio, McLaren Newport Beach dealer principal, said in a statement. “To have the MSO X project go from renderings at the Goodwood Festival of Speed last July to the 10 magnificent supercars that we handed over to our excited clients today, is nothing short of amazing.”

Inside the MXO X, McLaren removed the car’s center console to reduce weight, gave the 570S six-point harnesses — as well as more convenient three-point belts for daily driving — and fitted it with cameras and telemetry sensors.

And although the bare-bones cabin is inspired by the cockpit of a GT4 car, McLaren wanted to ensure the MSO X is easier to drive around town than a race car. As a result, it still has a rearview camera, parking sensors, air conditioning and a vehicle lift system so you don’t bottom out.