Case Keenum Hilariously Jokes About NFC Championship Game Quarterbacks

Photo via Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports Images.

You’ve probably heard this already, but Nick Foles and Case Keenum are the two quarterbacks that will be playing in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday.

But although certainly an underwhelming bunch, they do represent the conference’s best two teams from the regular season, even if they took an unusual route to get where they are.

Keenum is under center for the Minnesota Vikings because starter Sam Bradford went down early in the season, and even though Teddy Bridgewater returned later in the season, Keenum had played so well he earned the starting job for good.

Foles also entered his current role after Philadelphia Eagles starter Carson Wentz was knocked out for the season in Week 14.

So suffice to say it’s an unpredictable pair of opposing signal-callers, and Keenum knows that.

He even made light of it during Wednesday’s press conference with a hilariously self-deprecating comment.

Well played.

And while the quarterbacks may not necessarily be the best in the league, the game will feature a couple of the league’s top defenses, so that counts for something.