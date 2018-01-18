Why LeBron James Thinks This Season Has Been Most Challenging Of His Career

Photo via Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports Images.

A lot has gone wrong for the Cleveland Cavaliers lately, who have lost nine of their last 12 games as they sit in third place in the Eastern Conference, seven games out of first.

The Cavs have been riddled with injury, adjustment periods and quite a bit of drama, and it’s clear they certainly are feeling the effects of it as they underperform.

And for LeBron James, who is in his 15th NBA season, thinks this may be the most challenging one yet, according to ESPN.

Reason being: Constant roster changes.

“It’s been very challenging,” James said. “Just from the simple fact of how many guys have been in and out. This is a difficult year for our team. Seems like I say that every year, but this one has been even more challenging.

“With everybody who has been out and coming back in, and the rotations, and things of that nature, it’s been very challenging on our team. But we have to figure it out. At the end of the day, we have a game every other day or every two days just like everybody else in the NBA. We have to go out and play.”

When pressed further if it was the worst season he’s been a part of, James reworded things.

“I don’t like to use the word ‘worse’ too much,” James said. “It’s another challenging year.”

Of course, the Cavs certainly aren’t the only team in the league (or any sport) to have to contend with injuries throughout the season.

This past offseason was a big one for the Cavs, which saw them trade away Kyrie Irving, something James reportedly disagreed with. And while it’s up to speculation to determine how they would be playing had they held on to the now-Boston Celtics star, Cleveland is going to have to find a way to deal with its tumultuous roster situation if they want to make yet another trip to the NBA Finals.