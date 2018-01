Photo via Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

The world recently welcomed its newest Green Teamer.

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum on Friday introduced his newborn son, Jayson Christopher Tatum Jr., to the world in an Instagram post. The 19-year-old Duke alum didn’t dress up his son in a Celtics outfit, however.

Here are the photos of baby Tatum:

Looks like the world got another Cameron Crazy, too.

Tatum didn’t reveal the baby’s exact birthdate, nor did he identify his son’s mother.