MLB Rumors: Orioles, Diamondbacks In Talks Over Manny Machado Trade

Photo via Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports Images

No one can accuse the Arizona Diamondbacks of not trying to acquire Manny Machado.

The Diamondbacks are in discussions with the Baltimore Orioles over a potential trade for the All-Star third baseman, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported Friday, citing Major League Baseball sources. The talks reportedly involve Arizona second baseman Brandon Drury and Triple-A left-handed pitcher Anthony Banda heading to Baltimore. Rosenthal claims no trade is imminent, but sources told him Arizona is the “most persistent” of all the teams interested in landing Machado.

“They won’t go away,” one source told Rosenthal about the Diamondbacks’ interest in the 25-year-old slugger.

Arizona might be willing to accommodate Machado’s desire to play shortstop, instead of third base. Ketel Marte likely would move to second base, with Chris Owings becoming a utility player if Machado comes to Arizona.

The Diamondbacks, the New York Yankees, the Boston Red Sox and the Chicago Cubs are among the teams reportedly interested in Machado, but Baltimore has threatened to end all trade talks over the player unless teams improve their offers.

Machado reportedly agreed to a one-year, $16 million contract with Orioles on Friday. He’ll avoid arbitration under terms of the deal but remain an attractive trade target for a host of teams.