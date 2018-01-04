Celtics Will Indeed Give Isaiah Thomas Tribute On Paul Pierce Number Retirement Day

Photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images

All of the talk about Isaiah Thomas, the video tribute and his exit from Boston should some come to an end — at least one can hope.

Thomas on Wednesday night made his much-anticipated return to Boston — the first time since a shocking offseason trade that sent him to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The All-Star guard didn’t play one night after making his Cavs debut in a return from a hip injury.

Thomas also requested — and the Celtics obliged — that Boston hold off on giving him a formal tribute (including a video) until he could play in the game and also have his family in attendance. However, the Cavs’ only other return to Boston this season is Feb. 11, which is when the team will retire Paul Pierce’s jersey. Some wondered whether the Celtics might hold off on honoring Thomas as to not take attention away from Pierce. As great as Thomas was in two-plus years for the Celtics, Pierce is a franchise legend who won a title with the C’s, and that apprehension is understandable.

But Celtics president of basketball operations said Thursday morning on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Toucher and Rich” that the Celtics will indeed pay tribute to Thomas in addition to honoring Pierce.