Dale Earnhardt Jr. Implores Hornets To Reconsider Trading Kemba Walker

The Charlotte Hornets reportedly are shopping Kemba Walker — and Dale Earnhardt Jr. is not happy about it.
The Hornets were considered a team on the rise ahead of the 2017-18 season, but have struggled to an 18-25 record and currently sit 11th in the Eastern Conference. But does one disappointing season justify moving on from on your best player?
Earnhardt certainly doesn’t think so. Here’s what the recently retired NASCAR legend had to say about the Walker rumors:
Hard to argue with him.
Fellow NASCAR driver Ty Dillon chimed in as well.
Earnhardt didn’t stop at just one take, though.
The North Carolina native went back and forth with The Associated Press’ Jenna Fryer, and both parties have Hornets general manager Rich Cho in their crosshairs.
It certainly would be a shock if the Hornets eventually traded Walker, but the fact they’re shopping him at all isn’t a good look for a franchise that’s been irrelevant for decades.
As for Earnhardt, this is far from the first time he’s jumped into the sports-opinion arena. On multiple occasions, the 43-year-old has expressed dismay over the Washington Redskins’ handling of quarterback Kirk Cousins
