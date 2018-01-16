Eagles Fan Allegedly Punches Police Horse At Playoff Game Vs. Falcons

Photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images

Taylor Hendricks must have thought he could soar above the law … or perhaps outrun it.

The Philadelphia Eagles fan allegedly attacked a police horse Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field during the Eagles’ win over the Atlanta Falcons in the Divisional Round of the NFC playoffs. Police accuse Hendricks of repeatedly punching the horse and also hitting an officer following his ejection from the stadium.

“… Security personnel at Lincoln Financial Field ejected the defendant because he was intoxicated and did not possess a ticket,” the Philadelphia police department said in a statement, per NBC Sports Philadelphia. “After the male was ejected he walked over to a mounted officer and began punching the horse in the face, neck and shoulder area. The officer on the horse was then struck in the legs by the male. Another officer came over and grabbed the male who was placed in custody. The horse and officer were not injured.”

Police charged Hendricks, 22, with aggravated and simple assault, illegally taunting a police horse and defiant trespass, according to WTXF. He also might face animal-cruelty charges.

Lincoln Financial Field also might ban him from the facility.

Hendricks fought the law in Philly, and the law almost certainly will win.