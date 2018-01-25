NFL

Eagles’ Fletcher Cox Shares Surprising Revelation Ahead Of Super Bowl LII

Wed, Jan 24, 2018
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox

Photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Most football players watched the Super Bowl as kids, dreaming of one day playing on the sport’s biggest stage.

Fletcher Cox is not one of those football players.

This isn’t due to a lack of passion for the game, however. The Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman simply just isn’t much of a sports spectator.

Who would have thought?

Cox will experience his first Super Bowl — both playing in and watching — on Feb. 4 when the Eagles take on the New England Patriots at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

