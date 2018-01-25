Eagles’ Fletcher Cox Shares Surprising Revelation Ahead Of Super Bowl LII

Photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Most football players watched the Super Bowl as kids, dreaming of one day playing on the sport’s biggest stage.

Fletcher Cox is not one of those football players.

This isn’t due to a lack of passion for the game, however. The Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman simply just isn’t much of a sports spectator.

#Eagles DE Fletcher Cox said he has no favorite moments from the Super Bowl because he’s never watched one. “I don’t watch sports. Y’all know that.” — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) January 24, 2018

Who would have thought?

Cox will experience his first Super Bowl — both playing in and watching — on Feb. 4 when the Eagles take on the New England Patriots at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.