Eagles HC Doug Pederson Open To Benching Nick Foles In Playoffs If Necessary

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles did not exactly leave his team with a great taste in its mouth heading into the postseason.

After taking over for Carson Wentz — who went down with an ACL injury in Week 14 but was on track for possible recognition as the league’s MVP — Foles initially made it appear as though the offense would not miss a beat, putting up a solid performance in his first start in Week 15.

That has since changed, with Foles getting benched for third-stringer Nate Sudfeld midway through their 6-0 loss on Sunday to the Dallas Cowboys.

So naturally, this began to raise questions about how head coach Doug Pederson would proceed into the postseason given he is working with just his backup and third-string quarterback. Pederson gave a bizarre (though technically factual) answer.

Doug on whether he would consider changing QBs during the game if Nick continues struggling: "It's a one-game season. If you're in desperation mode, who knows?" — Reuben Frank (@RoobNBCS) January 2, 2018

While it is smart to not back yourself into a corner and say Foles or bust, it is borderline lunacy to suggest that you are better off in the playoffs going with a second-year quarterback who has played in one regular season game.

Shortly after the press conference though, Pederson texted NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, and he tapped the breaks a bit on his previous comments.

#Eagles coach Doug Pederson just texted me after his press conference: “My guy is Nick Foles, end of story.” … That is significant. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 2, 2018

Fortunately for Pederson, he has some time to figure out what he wants to do, given the top-seeded Eagles have a bye in the first round.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images.