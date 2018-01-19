Fans Apparently Can Go ‘Glamping’ At Watkins Glen Starting In 2018

Racing often is thought of as a gritty sport, in which people aren’t afraid to get a little dirt under their fingers. But Watkins Glen International knows no two race fans are exactly alike.
Watkins Glen announced Friday that starting this year it will offer fans a way to stay at the track during race weekends without actually having to rough it: “glamping.”
The New York track will introduce “glamping” — short for glamorous camping — packages that come with a tent that includes a bed, or cot, and sitting area. The tents reportedly will be set up before you arrive, and will be located behind Riesbeck Grandstand near Turn 11.
There also will be a “commong glamping area,” where glampers will have access to executive bathrooms.
WGI said a tent with two queen beds will cost $950 for the weekend, two twin beds will be $800 and four cots will cost $750.
That might sound expensive to rent a tent, but it’s probably cheeper than renting an RV to bring to the track.
