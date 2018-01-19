Fans Apparently Can Go ‘Glamping’ At Watkins Glen Starting In 2018

Photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images

Racing often is thought of as a gritty sport, in which people aren’t afraid to get a little dirt under their fingers. But Watkins Glen International knows no two race fans are exactly alike.

Watkins Glen announced Friday that starting this year it will offer fans a way to stay at the track during race weekends without actually having to rough it: “glamping.”

The New York track will introduce “glamping” — short for glamorous camping — packages that come with a tent that includes a bed, or cot, and sitting area. The tents reportedly will be set up before you arrive, and will be located behind Riesbeck Grandstand near Turn 11.

There also will be a “commong glamping area,” where glampers will have access to executive bathrooms.

NEW IN 2018: Glamping! Stay close to the action without the hassle of having to bring your own gear. We'll have everything set up for you when you arrive! Click here, then "View Camping Packages" to purchase: https://t.co/sQSIkOGFja More info: https://t.co/g0DGhw6Gf7 pic.twitter.com/w7AlMRhu1c — Watkins Glen Int'l (@WGI) January 19, 2018

WGI said a tent with two queen beds will cost $950 for the weekend, two twin beds will be $800 and four cots will cost $750.

That might sound expensive to rent a tent, but it’s probably cheeper than renting an RV to bring to the track.