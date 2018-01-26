WWE

Here’s First Trailer For HBO’s Upcoming ‘Andre The Giant’ Documentary

HBO is getting back in the sports documentary game and telling a “tall tale” in the process.

The network on Friday released the first trailer for the upcoming documentary on professional wrestling great Andre The Giant. And if the 2-minute teaser is any indication, it’s going to be tremendous.

HBO is producing the documentary in conjunction not only with World Wrestling Entertainment but also the Bill Simmons Media Group. Simmons is listed as a producer for the project.

The documentary will debut April 10.

