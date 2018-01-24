Here’s When Injured Gordon Hayward Could Start Traveling With Celtics

Photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

Gordon Hayward traveled with the Boston Celtics to Los Angeles for their games against the Lakers and Clippers this week, and it could be a sign of things to come for the injured Boston forward.

Celtics head coach Brad Stevens revealed before Tuesday night’s game against the Lakers at Staples Center that Hayward could begin traveling with the team in early March. Hayward, of course, hasn’t played in a game since suffering a serious leg injury in Boston’s season opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Hayward is at Staples tonight. — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) January 24, 2018

Gordon Hayward could start traveling with team in early March according to Stevens. — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) January 24, 2018

Hayward will be in Southern California for next week for rehab. Stevens said team wanted change of environment for him for a bit. — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) January 24, 2018

There’s still no timetable for Hayward’s return, and the Celtics have been operating under the assumption the 27-year-old won’t be back until next season. Hayward has been making steady progress in his rehab, though. So maybe — just maybe — we shouldn’t write off a late-season return.

Al Horford on having Gordon Hayward with team in LA this week: "Any chance he gets around us, it's good to have him and good to share with him. He's still a part of this. That's the cool thing about it." — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) January 24, 2018

Hayward sure would be a nice addition to Boston’s lineup.