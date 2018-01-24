Here’s When Injured Gordon Hayward Could Start Traveling With Celtics

Gordon Hayward traveled with the Boston Celtics to Los Angeles for their games against the Lakers and Clippers this week, and it could be a sign of things to come for the injured Boston forward.
Celtics head coach Brad Stevens revealed before Tuesday night’s game against the Lakers at Staples Center that Hayward could begin traveling with the team in early March. Hayward, of course, hasn’t played in a game since suffering a serious leg injury in Boston’s season opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
There’s still no timetable for Hayward’s return, and the Celtics have been operating under the assumption the 27-year-old won’t be back until next season. Hayward has been making steady progress in his rehab, though. So maybe — just maybe — we shouldn’t write off a late-season return.
Hayward sure would be a nice addition to Boston’s lineup.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP