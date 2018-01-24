Kevin Love’s Cavs Teammates Appear To Intentionally Avoid Helping Him Off Floor

Photo via Nick Turchiaro/USA TODAY Sports Images

Some of the Cleveland Cavaliers apparently have an issue with All-Star forward Kevin Love, and whether or not they want to admit it, it showed Tuesday night.

The Cavs reportedly had a heated team meeting Monday in which many teammates, led by Isaiah Thomas, questioned Love’s illness that caused him to leave Saturday’s blowout loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

And while the team said they thought the meeting was productive, it didn’t appear the chemistry had improved in time for Tuesday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs.

During the third quarter at AT&T Center, Love took an elbow to the face from LaMarcus Aldridge and hit the floor. Love had to help himself up, though, as neither J.R. Smith or Jae Crowder attempted to aid their teammate.

Love can't even get anyone to help him up… pic.twitter.com/EOWcCg5JNr — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 24, 2018

The Cavs lost 114-102, and still appear to be searching for answers.