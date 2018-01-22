How Jimmy Garoppolo Earned Hefty Bonus For Patriots’ AFC Title Game Win

Photo via Shanna Lockwood/USA TODAY Sports

It’s pretty great to be Jimmy Garoppolo these days.

Garoppolo shined after taking over as the 49ers’ starting quarterback in Week 13, leading San Francisco to five consecutive victories to close out the 2017 season.

And while the Niners didn’t reach the postseason, Jimmy G is reaping the benefits of his former team — which most certainly did.

The New England Patriots traded Garoppolo to the 49ers on Oct. 30, but they still owe him bonuses as a result of their playoff success. Jimmy G raked in a cool $51,000 for New England’s division-round win over the Tennessee Titans, and as ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted after the Pats’ 24-20 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game, the Pats will be sending another sizable check Garoppolo’s way.

For New England’s playoff wins and trip to Super Bowl LII, $79,000 in bonuses will be paid to 49ers’ QB Jimmy Garoppolo. Next up:

Patriots’ Super Bowl win: another $112,000

Patriots’ Super Bowl loss: another $56,000

Minimum takeaway: $135,000. 💵 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 22, 2018

Not a bad day of (no) work.

While Garoppolo’s competitive nature might drive him to root against the Patriots in Super Bowl LII, we have a feeling his wallet will sway him the other day.