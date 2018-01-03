J.J. Watt Shares Video Of Him Working Out Alongside Deshaun Watson

Photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images.

Two of the Houston Texans’ most impactful players missed hefty portions of the 2017 season, but both now are looking poised for strong returns.

J.J. Watt and Deshaun Watson both suffered brutal injuries — Watt a broken left leg in Week 5 and Watson a torn ACL in practice prior to Week 9 — that require lengthy rehabs.

But Watt on Wednesday tweeted a video of both he and Watson working out, and they appeared to be making some pretty good progress.

Take a look:

Not bad.

Watson is ahead of schedule in his rehab and could be ready for OTA’s come May. Watt’s path is a bit more murky, but he expects to be back by the time training camp rolls around, according to ESPN’s Sarah Barshop.

If the Texans do, in fact, get both of these guys back in peak health by kickoff next season, Watt will be right: Something special sure will be brewing down in Houston.