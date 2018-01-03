Did Craig Sager Leave His Kids Out Of Will? Family Drama Explodes In Public

Photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images

Craig Sager’s family has cracks in its foundation.

Three of the former NBA broadcaster’s five children claimed this week he left them out of his will and accuse his second wife of dividing their family. Sager died in December 2016 at age 65 after a long battle with leukemia, but his second wife, Stacy Sager, served Craig Sager Jr., Kacy Sager and Krista Sager, children from his first marriage which ended in 2002, with the will this week.

Craig Jr. revealed the family tension Tuesday on Twitter.

Nothing like getting served, pestered by Sherrifs & taken to court over a Will that myself and my sisters are not only 100% excluded from but do not even have any interest in contesting in the first place. Thanks Dad 👌 — Craig Sager II (@CraigSagerJr) January 2, 2018

Brenna Simon, Craig Jr.’s ex-girlfriend, launched a scathing attack on Stacy Sager minutes later.

Once (still married) Craig met this POS, she’s all that mattered..Krista is getting married and was left nothing.Also she was roughly my age when she shacked up with married Sr. I’m Jr’s ex so it’s not my place to comment but I hate that woman so much my head is about to explode pic.twitter.com/DgD2oDZPLB — Brenna Simon (@BrennaSimonSays) January 2, 2018

Kacy Sager backed this version of events before adding another point of her own before Simon chimed in again.

I support @CraigSagerJr finally coming clean about some of the dumbassery we've been dealing with. Family is everything, and it's incredibly painful to know others are trying to erase you from it. Not gonna let it ruin our 2018 though 🙂 Love you guys — Kacy Sager (@THESagerbomb) January 2, 2018

Haha if you think that’s spunky you should see me and Kacy together on a mission. Now that’s spunky. I’m just relieved it’s not a secret anymore. Stacy doesn’t deserve the respect TNT/NBA bestows on her. She’s a soulless home wrecker and deserves to be known for her true colors. — Brenna Simon (@BrennaSimonSays) January 2, 2018

Craig Jr. elaborated on the will summons Wednesday morning.

Never contended anything to do w/ a will when I found out bc primarily I expected it & it’s what he wanted. It is what it is. We put our heads down & moved the hell on. But 2018 & I’m called on vacation bc another Sheriff came by

I’m not in it

+

I’m not fighting

=

Leave me alone! pic.twitter.com/jj63cedhHe — Craig Sager II (@CraigSagerJr) January 3, 2018

Kacy Sager accused Stacy Sager of blocking her and her siblings from Craig’s first marriage of working with his foundation.

Shocker! The account for the @sagerstrong foundation, from which we have been 100% excluded (thus why you never see us at NBA events honoring it) is liking tweets from bigoted a-holes. Yet no one can even pick up a phone & call us. Gotta make sheriffs/lawyers do it for ya… pic.twitter.com/x4lk91knMt — Kacy Sager (@THESagerbomb) January 3, 2018

Citing a copy of the will, TMZ reported Wednesday that Sager left his entire estate — all money, real estate and hotel and airline miles — to Stacy Sager. His five children are listed in the will but not as beneficiaries.

Stacy Sager reportedly served the elder Sager children with the will in order to give them a chance to object.

That’s something they have no apparent desire to do.