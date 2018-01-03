Did Craig Sager Leave His Kids Out Of Will? Family Drama Explodes In Public

Craig Sager’s family has cracks in its foundation.
Three of the former NBA broadcaster’s five children claimed this week he left them out of his will and accuse his second wife of dividing their family. Sager died in December 2016 at age 65 after a long battle with leukemia, but his second wife, Stacy Sager, served Craig Sager Jr., Kacy Sager and Krista Sager, children from his first marriage which ended in 2002, with the will this week.
Craig Jr. revealed the family tension Tuesday on Twitter.
Brenna Simon, Craig Jr.’s ex-girlfriend, launched a scathing attack on Stacy Sager minutes later.
Kacy Sager backed this version of events before adding another point of her own before Simon chimed in again.
Craig Jr. elaborated on the will summons Wednesday morning.
Kacy Sager accused Stacy Sager of blocking her and her siblings from Craig’s first marriage of working with his foundation.
Citing a copy of the will, TMZ reported Wednesday that Sager left his entire estate — all money, real estate and hotel and airline miles — to Stacy Sager. His five children are listed in the will but not as beneficiaries.
Stacy Sager reportedly served the elder Sager children with the will in order to give them a chance to object.
That’s something they have no apparent desire to do.
