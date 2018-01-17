Jacksonville Bakery Sends Box Of Turnovers To Ben Roethlisberger (Get It?)

Photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images

By now, we all know Jacksonville, Fla., has sacks and swag.

But the people of Duval County apparently have jokes, too.

Case and point: this Jacksonville bakery which, after the Jaguars’ AFC Divisional Round victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, sent Ben Roethlisberger seven delicious, fruity turnovers:

What a perfectly executed troll.

For those keeping score at home, that’s one turnover for each of the seven times Roethlisberger gave ball to the Jaguars this season.

The Steelers quarterback threw five interceptions during a Week 5 loss to the jags, plus threw another pick and committed a fumble during Sunday’s shocking upset at Heinz Field.

Despite the disappointing performance, the 35-year-old Roethlisberger says he has no intentions of retiring. And hey, who would pass up on the opportunity to earn free treats?