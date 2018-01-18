Jags RB Leonard Fournette Says Car Accident Was Caused By Steelers Fan

Photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images.

Fear not New England Patriots fans, the Pats did not have any involvement in Leonard Fournette’s car accident that took place earlier this week.

In fact, it was a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers that hit him.

The Jacksonville Jaguars running back was rear-ended in a minor car accident Tuesday, but everyone involved walked away fine.

Fournette gave a few more details on Thursday about the ordeal, and it turns out the person who hit him was a Steelers fan who just a couple days earlier watched Fournette’s Jags beat their favorite team 45-42 in the AFC Divisional Round.

“Actually they had pictures from the game,” Fournette said, via ESPN. “I think her in-laws didn’t know who I was until everybody started taking pictures with me and then they were like, ‘We were at the game going against y’all. It was cold.’ Things like that.”

Sounds like that group of Steelers fans weren’t sore losers.

And although the family had a fun time taking pictures with the celebrity they just rear-ended, it may be a little less entertaining when the insurance claim lands in the mail, with ESPN noting that the car they damaged is valued at $192,000.