Jay Glazer Nixes Rumor Of Nick Saban Coveting Giants’ Head Coaching Job

Bruce Arians was a great football coach, but we probably shouldn’t have taken him seriously as an NFL insider.
Arians, who retired from coaching at the end of the regular season, sent shockwaves around the football world during an appearance on FOX Sports 1’s “The Herd” on Tuesday. The former Arizona Cardinals coach claimed that Nick Saban, fresh off his fifth national championship in nine seasons at Alabama, “coveted” the New York Giants’ head coaching job.
Well, it turns out Arians was just pulling the wool over our eyes. In an Instagram photo shared Wednesday, FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer shut down Arians’ report, which might have been fueled by one too many libations.
Sooooo about last night… had these two knuckleheads Bruce Arians and John Fox hit @rockandreillys with me to run up bar tab and oh by the way, after a few vodkas Arians said he was just messin w the world about #nickSaban to the @nygiants. Now,hmmm was that the Vodka talking? Bruce talking? Orrrr… a combo of the two hahahahaha. Oh and Foxie left a negative tip for the waiter and subtracted it from the bill. (Maybe the last part didn’t happen but it’s a great idea). #12strong #goodtimes #degenerates #stfuglazer
While Saban almost certainly isn’t headed to the Giants, the same can’t be said for Matt Patricia, as “all signs” reportedly point to the New England Patriots defensive coordinator taking on his first head coaching job in New York.
