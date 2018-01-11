NFL Rumors: Kirk Cousins Would ‘Seriously Consider’ Signing With Browns

Photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Cleveland Browns have had 27 different starting quarterbacks since the franchise returned in 1999 and they likely will be in the market for yet another this offseason. But that doesn’t mean it will come courtesy of the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Cleveland earned the top pick by virtue of its 0-16 record in 2017, and while USC’s Sam Darnold and UCLA’s Josh Rosen likely are the top options for the Brown, a certain veteran QB reportedly would be open to taking snaps for Cleveland in 2018.

Kirk Cousins has been franchise tagged by the Washington Redskins in each of the past two offseasons, and if the Redskins choose not to give him a long-term deal, then the Browns are an option that Cousins would strongly consider, The MMQB’s Albert Breer told 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland on Wednesday.

“My feeling is that he would very seriously consider the Browns,” Breer said. “I think he would also consider the Jaguars, I think he would also consider the Jets. And I think the Browns would be in that group because I don’t think the feeling out there is that the Browns are that far away, and, you know, there’s obviously all these resources that they have to get better quickly.”

Cousins threw for 4,093 yards, 27 touchdowns and 13 interceptions, but was unable to lead the Redskins back to the NFL playoffs, as Washington finished the season 7-9 leading coach Jay Gruden to say he doesn’t want Cousins to have another one-year deal.

Cleveland would be wise to pursue Cousins if he hits the open market. The NFL is a quarterback-driven league so acquiring a proven starter would immediately help the Browns begin their newest rebuild.